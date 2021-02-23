UrduPoint.com
US Still Determining Precise Attribution For Recent Rocket Attacks In Iraq - State Dept.

Tue 23rd February 2021 | 01:20 AM

US Still Determining Precise Attribution for Recent Rocket Attacks in Iraq - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The United States is still working to determine who is responsible for the rocket attack in the Iraqi city of Erbil, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"When it comes to the attack in Erbil, I would just add that we are still determining precise attribution, but we have stated before that we will hold Iran responsible for the actions of its proxies that attack Americans," Price said in a press briefing.

Price added that the Biden administration will avoid lashing out in response to the recent rocket attacks to avoid the risk of causing an escalation that will destabilize Iraq.

More Stories From World

