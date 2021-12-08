US Still Does Not Believe Putin Has Made Decision About Invading Ukraine - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The Biden administration still does not believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a decision about whether to invade Ukraine, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"We still do not believe that President Putin has made a decision (about invading Ukraine). What President Biden did today was lay out very clearly the consequences if he chooses to move," Sullivan said during a news conference.