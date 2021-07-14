WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The United States is still reviewing a number of requests for assistance from the Haitian government and hasn't denied any, including for extra protection of critical infrastructure following the assassination of the country's leader, the State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters on Tuesday.

"Right now we are evaluating a number of requests. We are evaluating how best we can support the needs of the Haitian government... I don't believe we have denied any requests right yet," Price said during a daily briefing.

He added that the focus is currently on the assistance with the ongoing investigation, but made it clear that the requests go beyond that.

"We know in this case that there may be needs for protection in the context of critical infrastructure. We are taking a closer look at that," Price added.

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead at his residence last week. His wife, Martine Moïse, was wounded and airlifted to a US hospital. Law enforcement officers said that they identified 28 suspects and detained 17 of them.