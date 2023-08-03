Open Menu

US Still Gives Foreign Aid To Russia, China Amid Strategic Competition - Government Data

Published August 03, 2023

The United States is still providing hundreds of thousands of dollars in foreign aid to Russia and China despite engaging the two countries in strategic competition, according to US government assistance data

The US has $110,000 obligated to Russia and $240,000 obligated to China for Fiscal Year 2023, the State Department and US Agency for International Development said in a joint foreign aid tracker.

The funds provided to Russia focused on conserving the Amur tiger in the country's eastern regions, the tracker said.

The money is managed by the US Interior Department.

Much of the funds obligated to China were also focused on protecting Amur tigers in northeast China, the tracker said.

The aid continues despite the US labeling Russia as an acute threat and China as its pacing challenge in its latest national defense strategy. The US continues to back Ukraine against Russia's special military operation, as well as bolstering the defense of Taiwan against unilateral reunification.

