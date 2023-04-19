UrduPoint.com

US Still Has To Deliver 22 Already-Paid-For Weapons Systems To Taiwan - Congressman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The US government has yet to deliver 22 weapons systems that Taiwan has ordered and already paid for, House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC) Chairman Michael McCaul told a HFAC Roundtable Meeting on Weapons Modernization and the new Australia-United Kingdom-United States (AUKUS) defense pact on Tuesday.

"Twenty two weapons systems still have to go into Taiwan," McCaul said. "They have paid for them. ... (Taiwanese) President Tsai (Ing-wen) complained to me about it."

Continuing failure to manufacture the weapons because of the limited and strained nature of the US military-industrial base was damaging US credibility with its allies around the world and was encouraging China to be more aggressive in threatening Taiwan, McCaul said.

"Where are the weapons? Where are they right now? Why can't we prioritize weapons for allies at risk like Taiwan? We really have to get the weapons in there not for war but for peace. ...The clock is ticking and time is not on our side," he said.

McCaul said he believed China was going to intervene to try to influence the January 2024 election in Taiwan. He said China's threat to Taiwan now posed the greatest threat to the Pacific since the "greatest generation" liberated the world from the dictators in World War II.

