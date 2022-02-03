US Still Hopes for Further Diplomatic Engagement with Russia - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The United States remains hopeful there will be an opportunity for further diplomatic engagement with Russia over the Ukraine crisis, Department of State spokesman Ned price said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin said that the West's written responses to Russia's security proposals ignored Moscow's fundamental concerns and demands, including NATO's non-expansion. Russia is carefully reviewing the US and NATO responses, the president added.

"It remains our hope, as Foreign Minister (Sergey) Lavrov seemed to indicate yesterday, that there will be an opportunity ... for further diplomatic engagement," Price told a briefing.

"We don't yet know the form, we don't yet know the timing. What we do know is that any further diplomatic engagement, which we hope occurs, will be done for our part in the closest coordination with partners and allies. We hope it is done in good faith by the Russian Federation," he added.