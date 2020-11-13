UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Still Hopes For 'Swop Seats' Deal With Russia To Carry Cosmonauts - NASA Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 11:20 PM

US Still Hopes For 'Swop Seats' Deal With Russia to Carry Cosmonauts - NASA Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The United States still hopes to reach a deal with Russia's Federal Space Agency Roscosmos to fly cosmonauts into space on US private sector flights while Russia to continue flying US astronauts on its rockets, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said on Friday.

"We want to have an exchange of seats where Russian cosmonauts can fly on [US] commercial crew vehicles and that is necessary," Bridenstine told a press conference. "Those discussions are ongoing. We don't have a resolution at this point but that is something we are working towards.

"

Bridenstine explained that such an agreement would benefit the space programs of both countries and give them much more flexibility and additional options in deploying crew members to the International Space Station.

On October 13, Bridenstine said that he remained hopeful that Russia would participate in NASA's plans to return humans to the surface of the Moon by 2024, also known as the Artemis program.

Bridenstine also said that Russian spacecraft bound for the Moon would be compatible to dock with the Lunar Gateway craft, which will facilitate future lunar missions.

Related Topics

Resolution Exchange Russia Vehicles United States October Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan's economic recovery pace fastest in Sub-c ..

32 seconds ago

Dr Firdous for implementing coronavirus SOPs

34 seconds ago

Two Libya shipwrecks in a day cost almost 100 live ..

36 seconds ago

No. 1 Johnson, Frittelli match Casey for Masters l ..

38 seconds ago

Prime Minister appoints Malik Aamir Dogar as SAPM ..

19 minutes ago

Govt ready to initiate dialogue on electoral refor ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.