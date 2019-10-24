UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Still Hopes Turkey To Halt Russian S-400 Program - Senior Official

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 12:10 AM

US Still Hopes Turkey to Halt Russian S-400 Program - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The United States continues to hope it can convince Turkey to cancel the S-400 program and not to make any other major military purchases from Russia, a senior US administration official said during a conference call on Wednesday.

"The United States has made it very clear, if Turkey makes the S-400 operational or continues to purchase the S-400 or makes other significant military purchases from Russia, that's inconsistent with them being part of the F-35 program," the official said.

"My hope is that the Turks will decide not to move forward with their S-400 program."

US officials continue to have public and private conversations with Turkish counterparts about disagreement over Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems.

Russia started S-400 deliveries to Turkey in July, with the second stage of the deliveries having been completed in September and the final batch expected by the year end.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Ankara United States July September From

Recent Stories

Police arrest gang involved in robbing foreign tra ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct 27 against u ..

51 minutes ago

US to Monitor Areas Affected by Russia-Turkey Deal ..

51 minutes ago

Maulana wants to divert media attention from Kashm ..

55 minutes ago

Venezuelan President Says Heading to Azerbaijan fo ..

7 minutes ago

Russia to Further Assist African Countries in Solv ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.