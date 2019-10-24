US Still Hopes Turkey to Halt Russian S-400 Program - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The United States continues to hope it can convince Turkey to cancel the S-400 program and not to make any other major military purchases from Russia, a senior US administration official said during a conference call on Wednesday.

"The United States has made it very clear, if Turkey makes the S-400 operational or continues to purchase the S-400 or makes other significant military purchases from Russia, that's inconsistent with them being part of the F-35 program," the official said.

"My hope is that the Turks will decide not to move forward with their S-400 program."

US officials continue to have public and private conversations with Turkish counterparts about disagreement over Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems.

Russia started S-400 deliveries to Turkey in July, with the second stage of the deliveries having been completed in September and the final batch expected by the year end.