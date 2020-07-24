US Still in Process of Returning Diplomats to China, Beijing Cooperating - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The United States is still in the process of returning US diplomats to China after pulling them out due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, a senior State Department official said during a conference call on Friday.

"As far as returning our folks to China, that continues...

we will continue moving them back," the State Department official said. "The Chinese side has been cooperative in that."

The State Department official said the return of US diplomats to China has not been impacted by the United States' recent decision to close a Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas.

In January, the United States evacuated US diplomats and citizens from China when the novel coronavirus began to spread aggressively in that country.