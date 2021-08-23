US Still Interested in Possibility of Having Astronauts Fly on Board Soyuz - Roscosmos

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The United States may purchase a seat on the Russian Soyuz in the spring of next year, as a precaution, in case of any issues with commercial US spacecraft, Roscosmos Deputy Director General for International Cooperation Sergey Saveliev told Sputnik.

"The Americans are leaving this opportunity [acquiring a Soyuz seat in the spring of 2022] as an option, counting on help and assistance from Russia, but I can't say anything more particular yet," Saveliev said.

In June, a space industry source told Sputnik that NASA could purchase a Soyuz seat to send an astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) in the spring of 2022.

In April, a Soyuz spacecraft brought two Russian cosmonauts - Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov - and NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei to the ISS.

Since 2006, the US has purchased over 70 seats on board Russia's Soyuz spacecraft.