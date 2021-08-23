UrduPoint.com

US Still Interested In Possibility Of Having Astronauts Fly On Board Soyuz - Roscosmos

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 05:40 AM

US Still Interested in Possibility of Having Astronauts Fly on Board Soyuz - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The United States may purchase a seat on the Russian Soyuz in the spring of next year, as a precaution, in case of any issues with commercial US spacecraft, Roscosmos Deputy Director General for International Cooperation Sergey Saveliev told Sputnik.

"The Americans are leaving this opportunity [acquiring a Soyuz seat in the spring of 2022] as an option, counting on help and assistance from Russia, but I can't say anything more particular yet," Saveliev said.

In June, a space industry source told Sputnik that NASA could purchase a Soyuz seat to send an astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) in the spring of 2022.

In April, a Soyuz spacecraft brought two Russian cosmonauts - Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov - and NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei to the ISS.

Since 2006, the US has purchased over 70 seats on board Russia's Soyuz spacecraft.

Related Topics

Russia United States April May June From Industry

Recent Stories

Aldar to launch new development in Yas Island

Aldar to launch new development in Yas Island

6 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped drone

6 hours ago
 Dubai Courts sets up specialised money laundering ..

Dubai Courts sets up specialised money laundering court to combat financial crim ..

6 hours ago
 Announcing back-to-school protocols: UAE Governmen ..

Announcing back-to-school protocols: UAE Government media briefing

6 hours ago
 UAE, Philippines explore possible space sector col ..

UAE, Philippines explore possible space sector collaboration

7 hours ago
 Ajman Chamber of Commerce, China&#039;s Dahua expl ..

Ajman Chamber of Commerce, China&#039;s Dahua explore tech investment opportunit ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.