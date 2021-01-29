US Still Involved In Trying To Negotiate Settlement In Afghanistan - Pentagon
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 01:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The United States continues to be engaged in trying to reach a negotiated settlement in Afghanistan but believes the Taliban has not met its commitments, Defense Department Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters on Thursday.
"We are still involved in trying to get a negotiated settlement," Kirby said. "The Taliban have not met their commitments."