UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Still Involved In Trying To Negotiate Settlement In Afghanistan - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 01:40 AM

US Still Involved in Trying to Negotiate Settlement in Afghanistan - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The United States continues to be engaged in trying to reach a negotiated settlement in Afghanistan but believes the Taliban has not met its commitments, Defense Department Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters on Thursday.

"We are still involved in trying to get a negotiated settlement," Kirby said. "The Taliban have not met their commitments."

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan United States

Recent Stories

Improving quality of digital life is key to reinfo ..

3 hours ago

UN Chief Says 2021 Must Be Year to Put World Back ..

56 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Plans to Sell Shares of Aramco to Boo ..

57 minutes ago

Number of Ukrainians Willing to Participate in Pro ..

59 minutes ago

US Ad Blitz Seeks Biden Clemency for Non-Violent P ..

59 minutes ago

EU agency recommends 3 weeks between Pfizer/BioNTe ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.