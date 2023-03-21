UrduPoint.com

US Still Not Considering Supply Of F-16 Fighters To Ukraine - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 05:30 PM

US Still Not Considering Supply of F-16 Fighters to Ukraine - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) The United States is not still considering supplying F-16 fighters to Ukraine, but rather focuses on delivering weapons that Kiev will soon need the most, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday.

US President Joe Biden has made it clear that the US is not currently looking into delivering F-16s to Ukraine, Kirby told the MSNBC broadcaster, noting that Washington is trying to prioritize the systems that Kiev will definitely need the most in the coming weeks and months, such as artillery, ammunition, air defenses and armored vehicles.

Additionally, the Pentagon will soon say more about the adjustments it is making in a bid to understand if the US can get Abrams tanks to Ukraine earlier than previously expected, the official said.

