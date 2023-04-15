UrduPoint.com

US Still Not Granted Consular Access To WSJ Reporter Gershkovich In Russia - Blinken

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2023 | 06:00 PM

US Still Not Granted Consular Access to WSJ Reporter Gershkovich in Russia - Blinken

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Russia has not yet granted consular access to Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich, who was recently detained in Russia on espionage charges, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the issue of consular access to Gershkovich was being considered and would be resolved in due time. Russia's deliberations on granting consular access are guided by domestic legislation on the matter, taking into account the relevant provisions of the consular convention, as well as existing practice in this area, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov specified, adding that Moscow will not tolerate any US attempts to bulldoze the issue.

"We continue to seek consular access (to Gershkovich) that has not yet been granted," Blinken said at a press conference in Vietnam's capital of Hanoi, stressing that Washington needs to see consular access "now.

"

The US continues to demand immediate release of the correspondent, Blinken added.

On March 30, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that Gershkovich had been detained in Yekaterinburg on suspicion of espionage for the US. The journalist had collected classified information regarding the activities of one of the firms of Russia's military-industrial complex, the FSB said. The Lefortovo District Court of Moscow ruled that the reporter be put in pre-trial detention until May 29.

The Wall Street Journal has denied the allegations and demanded Gershkovich's immediate release.

