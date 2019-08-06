US Still Planning on Chinese Visit in September, Wants to Reach Trade Deal - Kudlow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) The United States is still planning on a visit by a Chinese delegation next month and wants to conclude a trade agreement with China White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow said in an interview on Tuesday.

"The President and our team are planning for a Chinese visit in September. We are willing to negotiate," Kudlow told Fox news. "Movement towards a good deal would be very positive and might change the tariff situation, but, then again, it might not."

Kudlow's comments come after the US Treasury Department's announcement late on Monday that it had designated China as a Currency manipulator and would work with the International Monetary Fund to address the issue.

Kudlow also pointed out that the US trade team and himself stand 100 percent behind President Donald Trump.

The White House said last week after the latest round of US-China trade talks in Shanghai that the two countries will continue trade negotiations in September.

On Thursday, Trump said Washington would slap a 10-percent tariff on a further $300 billion worth of Chinese imports effective on September 1.

The United States and China have been engaged in a trade war since June 2018, when Trump announced he was imposing tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports in a bid to balance the trade deficit. Since, the two countries have introduced several rounds of reciprocal tariffs.

The US and Chinese presidents met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka in June, during which Trump said he is ready to reach a mutually acceptable trade agreement with China. However, he announced a 10-percent tariff on Chinese imports in less than a week, blaming China for not keeping the promise to buy more US agricultural products.