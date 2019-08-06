UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Still Planning On Chinese Visit In September, Wants To Reach Trade Deal - Kudlow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 08:04 PM

US Still Planning on Chinese Visit in September, Wants to Reach Trade Deal - Kudlow

The United States is still planning on a visit by a Chinese delegation next month and wants to conclude a trade agreement with China, White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow said in an interview on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) The United States is still planning on a visit by a Chinese delegation next month and wants to conclude a trade agreement with China, White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow said in an interview on Tuesday.

"The President and our team are planning for a Chinese visit in September. We are willing to negotiate," Kudlow told Fox news. "Movement towards a good deal would be very positive and might change the tariff situation, but, then again, it might not."

Kudlow's comments come after the US Treasury Department's announcement late on Monday that it had designated China as a Currency manipulator and would work with the International Monetary Fund to address the issue.

Kudlow also pointed out that the US trade team and himself stand 100 percent behind President Donald Trump.

The White House said last week after the latest round of US-China trade talks in Shanghai that the two countries will continue trade negotiations in September.

On Thursday, Trump said Washington would slap a 10-percent tariff on a further $300 billion worth of Chinese imports effective on September 1.

The United States and China have been engaged in a trade war since June 2018, when Trump announced he was imposing tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports in a bid to balance the trade deficit. Since, the two countries have introduced several rounds of reciprocal tariffs.

The US and Chinese presidents met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka in June, during which Trump said he is ready to reach a mutually acceptable trade agreement with China. However, he announced a 10-percent tariff on Chinese imports in less than a week, blaming China for not keeping the promise to buy more US agricultural products.

Related Topics

China Washington White House Visit Trump Shanghai Osaka Buy United States June September 2018 Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Ohio Governor Proposes New Law to Take Firearms Fr ..

35 seconds ago

Prime Minister urges world to act soon lest Kashmi ..

38 seconds ago

Support for Merkel's Junior Coalition Partner Hits ..

39 seconds ago

WWF-Pakistan initiates large scale tree plantation ..

49 minutes ago

Waterpipe tobacco, e-cigarettes will come under &# ..

50 minutes ago

China is seriously concerned about current situati ..

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.