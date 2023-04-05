US Still Plans to Deliver Abrams to Ukraine by Year End, Training Yet to Begin - Pentagon

The United States still plans on delivering Abrams tanks to Ukraine before the end of the year, although training has yet to begin, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The United States still plans on delivering Abrams tanks to Ukraine before the end of the year, although training has yet to begin, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Wednesday.

"Training hasn't started," Singh said during a press briefing. "Our goal is to have those to Ukraine before the end of the year, but that's the only timeframe I can give you right now.

"

The US intends to give Ukraine rebuilt M1A1 Abrams tanks to expedite delivery of the system. Last month, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said the US could deliver Abrams to Ukraine by fall of this year.

The Biden administration's decision to provide Abrams tanks to Ukraine represents an "extremely destructive step" that may escalate the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik earlier this year.