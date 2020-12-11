UrduPoint.com
US Still Probing Alleged Russian Bounties In Afghanistan But Has Found No Proof - CENTCOM

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 12:40 AM

US Still Probing Alleged Russian Bounties in Afghanistan But Has Found No Proof - CENTCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The United States is still investigating reports of alleged Russian bounties on US and allied soldiers in Afghanistan , however, it has not found any proof, Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Frank McKenzie said on Thursday.

"It [investigation] is not closed, because we never close investigations that involve potential threats against US forces," McKenzie said. "Nothing has changed since my position of last September. We just have not been able to prove it, we don't see it. We look all the time at potential threats to our forces in Afghanistan... We just don't see it, but it's not because we are not looking at it, we are looking at it very hard."

