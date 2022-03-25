US Still Retains Capacity To Impose Additional Costs On Russia - Sullivan
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2022 | 07:14 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The United States retains the capacity to impose additional costs on Russia, which are not strictly military costs, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.
"We still retain the capacity to impose additional costs on Russia that are not strictly military costs," Sullivan told journalists.