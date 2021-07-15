UrduPoint.com
US Still Reviewing Haiti's Request For Troops, Additional Aid - White House

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:30 AM

US Still Reviewing Haiti's Request for Troops, Additional Aid - White House

The Untied States is still reviewing Haiti's request for additional aid and troops after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The Untied States is still reviewing Haiti's request for additional aid and troops after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We've also responded to a number of their specific requests in terms of personnel and aid and assistance on the law enforcement front as they are working to move the investigation forward. In terms of additional considerations or considerations of requests for troops that is still an ongoing review," Psaki said.

More Stories From World

