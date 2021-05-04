WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) The United States sees Russia still maintaining a lot of forces along its border with Ukraine and has not received clarifications on their intentions, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Monday.

"There are still a lot of forces...

aligned along the border with Ukraine in occupied Crimea. It has still never been completely clear what the intentions were. That's a great question for Moscow," Kirby said during a briefing.

Russia earlier announced the withdrawal of forces from regions bordering Ukraine following a snap readiness check. US officials acknowledged the pullback calling it a reassuring sign.