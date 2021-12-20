UrduPoint.com

US Still Struggles With COVID-19 Data Gaps, Relies On International Info - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 07:27 PM

US Still Struggles With COVID-19 Data Gaps, Relies on International Info - Reports

Two years into the pandemic, the United States is still striving to build a system to collect accurate and timely information on cases of COVID-19, and therefore has to rely on international data to help inform policy decisions, including the spread of the new Omicron variant, Politico reported on Monday, citing American officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Two years into the pandemic, the United States is still striving to build a system to collect accurate and timely information on cases of COVID-19, and therefore has to rely on international data to help inform policy decisions, including the spread of the new Omicron variant, Politico reported on Monday, citing American officials.

The existing gaps in the CDC's data collection program reportedly hampers Washington's knowledge of both the scale and speed of the viral spread.

Due to the lack of accurate and timely domestic information, in the last eight months the Biden administration has heavily relied on international sources to respond to domestic surges, the news outlet reported, citing officials, who noted they believe these data to be more reliable.

Such dependence on international data shows the extent to which US public health data infrastructure is unable to achieve real-time information on both the spread of the virus and the degree to which the virus evades the vaccine, according to the news outlet.

The matter also allegedly raises concerns over whether the US public healthcare system will be able to sustain a surge of Omicron cases in the coming months.

On Sunday, chief White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci predicted that American hospitals would face an increased burden due to the spread of the Omicron strain.

The United States is currently going through another COVID-19 upswing with about 130,000 cases registered daily, which is the highest rate worldwide. Around 60% of the population is fully vaccinated, while 50 million eligible Americans remain unvaccinated.

Related Topics

Washington White House United States Sunday Million

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Saudi Arabia, ..

Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UK, Pakistan and So ..

14 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed affirms Dubai Culture’s com ..

Latifa bint Mohammed affirms Dubai Culture’s commitment to enhancing film and ..

15 minutes ago
 Lavrov to Hold Talks in Sochi With BiH Foreign Min ..

Lavrov to Hold Talks in Sochi With BiH Foreign Minister on December 21 - Moscow

2 minutes ago
 Moderna says full booster dose improves Omicron pr ..

Moderna says full booster dose improves Omicron protection

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad police to introduce software for trackin ..

Islamabad police to introduce software for tracking of cases

2 minutes ago
 9-years imprisonment awarded to two drug sellers i ..

9-years imprisonment awarded to two drug sellers in separate cases

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.