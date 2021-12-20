US Still Struggles With COVID-19 Data Gaps, Relies on International Info - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two years into the pandemic, the United States is still striving to build a system to collect accurate and timely information on cases of COVID-19, and therefore has to rely on international data to help inform policy decisions, including the spread of the new Omicron variant, Politico reported on Monday, citing American officials

The existing gaps in the CDC's data collection program reportedly hampers Washington's knowledge of both the scale and speed of the viral spread.

Due to the lack of accurate and timely domestic information, in the last eight months the Biden administration has heavily relied on international sources to respond to domestic surges, the news outlet reported, citing officials, who noted they believe these data to be more reliable.

Such dependence on international data shows the extent to which US public health data infrastructure is unable to achieve real-time information on both the spread of the virus and the degree to which the virus evades the vaccine, according to the news outlet.

The matter also allegedly raises concerns over whether the US public healthcare system will be able to sustain a surge of Omicron cases in the coming months.

On Sunday, chief White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci predicted that American hospitals would face an increased burden due to the spread of the Omicron strain.

The United States is currently going through another COVID-19 upswing with about 130,000 cases registered daily, which is the highest rate worldwide. Around 60% of the population is fully vaccinated, while 50 million eligible Americans remain unvaccinated.