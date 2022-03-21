US Still Testing Ukraine Deconfliction Line With Russia Every Day - Pentagon Official

The United States is still testing the deconfliction line on the Ukraine crisis with Russia every day, but so far no information has been passed through it, a senior US defense official said Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) The United States is still testing the deconfliction line on the Ukraine crisis with Russia every day, but so far no information has been passed through it, a senior US defense official said Monday.

"I know we're still testing it (the line) every day. I'm not aware that there's been any content or any need to pass content," the official told a press briefing.