US Still Trying to Undermine Nord Stream 2 - Uniper

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The United States continues its attempts to derail the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Europe, German utility firm Uniper told Sputnik.

"Uniper regrets to say that the US is still trying to undermine the important infrastructure project, which is Nord Stream 2.

We believe it is essential for Europe's energy security," a spokesperson said.

German news agency dpa reported Saturday that the US administration had been making calls to companies financing the project to warn them about looming sanctions.

The outlet cited an unnamed US official as saying that the government would present a report to the US Congress on sanctionable companies in the coming days or weeks.