WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) The United States is still working to facilitate a trip by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to China, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday.

"We still want to get Secretary Blinken back to Beijing. That visit was postponed, it wasn't canceled," Kirby said during a press briefing. "We're still hopeful that we can get that back on the Calendar."

Blinken was scheduled to visit Beijing earlier this year, but the trip was postponed following the transit of an alleged Chinese spy balloon over the US.