US Still Working With Iraq To Determine Party Responsible For Erbil Attack - White House

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

US Still Working With Iraq to Determine Party Responsible for Erbil Attack - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The United States continues to work with Iraq on finding those responsible for the attack on a US airbase in Erbil, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

On Monday, a dozen rockets hit the Erbil Air Base in Iraqi Kurdistan, killing a civilian contractor and hurting nine other people. A Shiite militant group reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

"We are still working...

with our Iraqi partners to determine precise attribution for this attack," Psaki said during a press briefing.

She also said the US is outraged by the attack.

The attack was the first on a Western military or diplomatic facility in Iraq in nearly two months, following a spate of rocket strikes in Baghdad in late 2020.

Iran has denied the accusations by Iraqi officials that Tehran played a role in Monday's rocket strike, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

