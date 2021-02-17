US Still Working With Iraq To Determine Party Responsible For Erbil Attack - White House
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 12:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The United States continues to work with Iraq on finding those responsible for the attack on a US airbase in Erbil, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.
On Monday, a dozen rockets hit the Erbil Air Base in Iraqi Kurdistan, killing a civilian contractor and hurting nine other people. A Shiite militant group reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.
"We are still working...
with our Iraqi partners to determine precise attribution for this attack," Psaki said during a press briefing.
She also said the US is outraged by the attack.
The attack was the first on a Western military or diplomatic facility in Iraq in nearly two months, following a spate of rocket strikes in Baghdad in late 2020.
Iran has denied the accusations by Iraqi officials that Tehran played a role in Monday's rocket strike, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.