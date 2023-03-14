US Still Working With Russia on ISS De-Orbiting, While Developing Own Vehicle - NASA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The United States is still working with Russia on de-orbiting the International Space Station with Progress, while also developing its own de-orbit vehicle, Kathy Lueders, NASA's associate administrator for space operations, said during a press briefing on Monday.

"We are always looking for redundancy, and so obviously our current model is still to use - and we are continuing to work with the Russian counterparts on how to de-orbit safely with their Progress vehicle which has been in the plan, but we are also developing this US capability as a way to have redundancy and be able to better aid the targeting of the vehicle and the safe return of the vehicle especially as we are adding more modules," Lueders said.

NASA's next year budget request includes funding for the International Space Station (ISS) de-orbit vehicle, the document released on Monday said.

According to the Agency's Fact sheet, NASA requested $180 million for the vehicle to enable the safe and responsible de-orbit of the ISS.

Last year, NASA announced the extension of its presence at the American side of the ISS through 2030. In late February, the Scientific and Technical Council of Roscosmos approved the decision to extend the operation of the Russian segment of the ISS through 2028.