US Stock Markets Surge On Election Day As Dow Jones Rises More Than 600 Points

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 08:53 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) US stock markets have surged on presidential election day as the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all gained more than 1.9 percent after opening on Tuesday, according to trading data.

As of 15:16 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest stock indicator on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), had gained 606.4 points, a rise of 2.25 percent from the previous day's close.

The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks on the NYSE, was trading 2.

1 percent higher at 3,379.41. The Nasdaq, which lists US tech giants such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google, gained 1.9 percent, sitting at 11,168.56 at the same time.

The latest dynamics indicate a rally following the preceding week's sharp fall that saw all three indexes suffer their largest weekly decline since March amid the ongoing political uncertainty in the United States and the reintroduction of coronavirus-related lockdowns in Europe.

