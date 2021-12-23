UrduPoint.com

US Stockpiles Most Gasoline Since June As Omicron Bites Into Fuel Demand - Energy Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 12:20 AM

US Stockpiles Most Gasoline Since June as Omicron Bites Into Fuel Demand - Energy Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) US gasoline stockpiles rose their most for a week since June, according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday, indicating fuel demand was slumping from cutbacks in social activity triggered by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Gasoline stockpiles rose by 5.53 million barrels during the week ended December 17, their most since a 7.5 million-barrel build during the week to June 7, the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Supply-Demand Report showed.

Industry analysts surveyed by US media had expected gasoline inventories to rise by just 65,000 barrels for the just-ended week, putting what the EIA reported at least eight times higher than projections. In the previous week, gasoline stockpiles drew down by 719,000 barrels.

The EIA report also showed that inventories of distillates, which are refined into diesel and jet fuel, among other fuel products, rose by 396,000 barrels last week versus a projected drop of 250,000. In the previous week, distillate stocks fell by 2.85 million.

Crude oil inventories, meanwhile, fell by 4.72 million barrels - versus a forecast decline of 2.5 million - and added to the 4.58-million slide in the previous week to Dec. 10.

But it was the build in gasoline - the United States' No. 1 automotive fuel - that caught the attention of many oil traders.

"It's quite shocking how much gasoline demand has cratered over the past week just as Omicron caseloads went through the roof," John Kilduff, founding partner at Again Capital, an energy hedge fund in New York, told Sputnik.

The Omicron is now the dominant coronavirus strain in the United States, accounting for more than 73% of new coronavirus cases last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. US cities like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago have announced mass cutbacks in activity and introduced various new restrictions in response.

Oil prices have fallen from the 2021 highs since the discovery of the Omicron variant in South Africa in November. The Brent global benchmark for crude fell from seven-year highs of $86.70 a barrel in mid-October to as low as $65.80 over the past two months, before settling into a range of between $70 and $75 now.

Despite the price slump and threats of a resurgence in the pandemic, global oil producers have so far played down risks from the Omicron.

OPEC+ - a 23-nation oil producing alliance led by the 13-member OPEC under Saudi Arabia and 10 others non-OPEC countries steered by Russia - says the Omicron is unlikely to become as disruptive to energy demand as the original novel coronavirus strain that broke out in 2020.

In its monthly demand outlook released earlier this week, the Saudi-led OPEC said it saw the world consuming 99.13 million barrels per day of crude in the first quarter of 2022, up 1.1 million from its November forecast. 

Related Topics

World Russia Oil Los Angeles Alliance Price Chicago New York South Africa United States Saudi Arabia June November December Stocks 2020 Media From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, M ..

Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs

35 minutes ago
 SCC Committee visits more Social Services departme ..

SCC Committee visits more Social Services departments

35 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Brands Story of Runaway Polish Soldier ..

Lukashenko Brands Story of Runaway Polish Soldier 'Dangerous Tendency'

52 minutes ago
 White House Says US, NATO Do Not Have Aggressive I ..

White House Says US, NATO Do Not Have Aggressive Intent With Russia

52 minutes ago
 White House Says Open Line of Engagements Ongoing ..

White House Says Open Line of Engagements Ongoing With Russia, Hopes This Will C ..

52 minutes ago
 Russian Health Ministry Registered MIR 19 Drug for ..

Russian Health Ministry Registered MIR 19 Drug for Treatment of Coronavirus - FM ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.