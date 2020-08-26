US Stockpiles Relief Supplies as Hurricane Laura Approaches Gulf of Mexico - Coast Guard

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The US government positioned emergency supplies for residents of states along the Gulf of Mexico coast while urging residents to prepare to evacuate before Hurricane Laura makes the expected landfall on Thursday, the Coast Guard said in a press release.

"The Coast Guard is pre-staging response assets and urging safety precautions in the Gulf Coast region due to Hurricane Laura," the release said on Tuesday. "Hurricanes can be deadly and the Coast Guard is urging people to be prepared, stay informed, heed storm warnings and listen to evacuation orders from local officials.

"

Laura is expected to make landfall as a category 3 storm, according to the latest weather reports.

Earlier on Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott characterized the storm as being fast-moving and likely to cause substantial damage.

More than 500,000 residents of coastal cities in Texas and Louisiana have already been ordered to evacuate, according to media reports.