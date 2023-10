NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) U.S. stocks ended higher on Saturday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 288.01 points, or 0.87 percent, to 33,407.58. The S&P 500 added 50.31 points, or 1.18 percent, to 4,308.5. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 211.51 points, or 1.60 percent, to 13,431.34.