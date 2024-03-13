U.S. stocks close higher despite firm inflation reading

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) -- U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday, propelled by megacap technology stocks, even amid concerns that a hotter-than-expected February inflation reading might postpone the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts until the latter half of 2024.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 235.83 points, or 0.61 percent, to 39,005.49. The S&P 500 added 57.33 points, or 1.12 percent, to 5,175.27. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 246.36 points, or 1.54 percent, to 16,265.64.

Seven of the 11 Primary S&P 500 sectors ended in green, with technology and communication services leading the gainers by going up 2.

54 percent and 1.17 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, utilities and real estate led the laggards by dropping 0.99 percent and 0.37 percent, respectively.

The latest U.S. consumer price index (CPI) in February revealed a 0.4 percent of month-on-month increase in prices and a 3.2 percent rise from the same period last year, surpassing expectations and accelerating from January's 0.3 percent monthly rise and 3.1 percent annual increase. This represents the most substantial monthly surge since September.