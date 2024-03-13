Open Menu

U.S. Stocks Close Higher Despite Firm Inflation Reading

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 01:10 PM

U.S. stocks close higher despite firm inflation reading

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) -- U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday, propelled by megacap technology stocks, even amid concerns that a hotter-than-expected February inflation reading might postpone the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts until the latter half of 2024.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 235.83 points, or 0.61 percent, to 39,005.49. The S&P 500 added 57.33 points, or 1.12 percent, to 5,175.27. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 246.36 points, or 1.54 percent, to 16,265.64.

Seven of the 11 Primary S&P 500 sectors ended in green, with technology and communication services leading the gainers by going up 2.

54 percent and 1.17 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, utilities and real estate led the laggards by dropping 0.99 percent and 0.37 percent, respectively.

The latest U.S. consumer price index (CPI) in February revealed a 0.4 percent of month-on-month increase in prices and a 3.2 percent rise from the same period last year, surpassing expectations and accelerating from January's 0.3 percent monthly rise and 3.1 percent annual increase. This represents the most substantial monthly surge since September.

Related Topics

Technology Same Reading Price January February September Stocks From Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdra ..

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU

1 hour ago
 New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

13 hours ago
 Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

13 hours ago
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

14 hours ago
 Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political s ..

Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife

14 hours ago
 Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top ..

Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority

14 hours ago
 Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

14 hours ago
 Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bi ..

Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid

14 hours ago
 Woman injured in cylinder blast

Woman injured in cylinder blast

14 hours ago

More Stories From World