U.S. Stocks Close Lower On Mixed Jobs Report

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2024 | 02:30 PM

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday, after investors digested a mixed jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68.66 points, or 0.18 percent, to 38,722.69. The S&P 500 sank 33.67 points, or 0.65 percent, to 5,123.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 188.26 points, or 1.16 percent, to 16,085.11.

Six of the 11 Primary S&P 500 sectors ended in red, with technology and consumer staples leading the laggards by losing 1.84 percent and 0.83 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, real estate and energy led the gainers by rising 1.

13 percent and 0.39 percent, respectively.

According to the latest figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics unveiled on Friday, the U.S. economy saw an impressive surge in nonfarm payroll employment in February, with 275,000 new jobs added, surpassing economists' expectations of 200,000. However, the unemployment rate experienced a slight uptick from 3.7 percent in January to 3.9 percent in February, marking its first increase in four months. This places the unemployment rate at its highest level in the past two years.

