US Stocks End Modestly Lower After Big Fed Interest Rate Cut
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2024 | 01:50 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Wall Street stocks finished modestly lower Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced an interest rate cut of half a percentage point, ending days of speculation about the size of the move.
Major US stock indices moved in and out of positive territory after the Fed decision, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing down 0.3 percent at 41,503.10.
The broad-based S&P 500 also shed 0.3 percent to 5,618.26, along with the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which stood at 17,573.30 after the market closed.
The Fed went with the bigger rate cut, surprising some analysts who had tapped the quarter of a percentage point as the more likely decision.
However, some market watchers had said stocks were primed for a pullback no matter the outcome after pushing higher in recent weeks.
"The US economy is in good shape," said Fed Chair Jerome Powell at a news conference, noting lower inflation and solid growth.
"The labor market is in a strong pace. We want to keep it there."
Powell said the decision to go bigger was based on myriad economic data points that led policy makers to conclude that monetary decisions had been "appropriately restrictive," but that it was time for policy that is "more neutral."
Wednesday's Fed decision will be met "with both elation and criticism," said Briefing.com. "The larger rate cut should placate participants who think the Fed is behind the curve already in trying to forestall a hard landing."
"Conversely, it will elicit criticism from participants who think the larger rate cut wasn't warranted given broader economic trends," Briefing.com said. "The worry will be that the more aggressive rate cut risks igniting inflation again."
Recent Stories
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
More Stories From World
-
Storm Boris toll rises to 24 dead in Europe17 minutes ago
-
X update allows app to bypass Brazil ban: internet providers37 minutes ago
-
Venezuela opposition figure was 'coerced' to recognise Maduro win37 minutes ago
-
10 years on, case of 43 missing students still haunts Mexico47 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results1 hour ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga result1 hour ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table1 hour ago
-
UN 'disappointed' at S.Sudan election delay2 hours ago
-
Afghanistan humble South Africa in first ODI2 hours ago
-
Zelensky says Ukraine's 'victory plan' is 'fully prepared'2 hours ago
-
Brazil fires need harsher punishment: environmental police boss2 hours ago
-
Cricket: Afghanistan v South Africa 1st ODI scores2 hours ago