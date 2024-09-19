Open Menu

US Stocks End Modestly Lower After Big Fed Interest Rate Cut

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2024 | 01:50 AM

US stocks end modestly lower after big Fed interest rate cut

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Wall Street stocks finished modestly lower Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced an interest rate cut of half a percentage point, ending days of speculation about the size of the move.

Major US stock indices moved in and out of positive territory after the Fed decision, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing down 0.3 percent at 41,503.10.

The broad-based S&P 500 also shed 0.3 percent to 5,618.26, along with the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which stood at 17,573.30 after the market closed.

The Fed went with the bigger rate cut, surprising some analysts who had tapped the quarter of a percentage point as the more likely decision.

However, some market watchers had said stocks were primed for a pullback no matter the outcome after pushing higher in recent weeks.

"The US economy is in good shape," said Fed Chair Jerome Powell at a news conference, noting lower inflation and solid growth.

"The labor market is in a strong pace. We want to keep it there."

Powell said the decision to go bigger was based on myriad economic data points that led policy makers to conclude that monetary decisions had been "appropriately restrictive," but that it was time for policy that is "more neutral."

Wednesday's Fed decision will be met "with both elation and criticism," said Briefing.com. "The larger rate cut should placate participants who think the Fed is behind the curve already in trying to forestall a hard landing."

"Conversely, it will elicit criticism from participants who think the larger rate cut wasn't warranted given broader economic trends," Briefing.com said. "The worry will be that the more aggressive rate cut risks igniting inflation again."

Related Topics

Powell Stocks Market From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

6 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

6 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

8 hours ago
 Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, ..

Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends

8 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

8 hours ago
 Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Da ..

Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup

8 hours ago
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

13 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

13 hours ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

13 hours ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

17 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

18 hours ago

More Stories From World