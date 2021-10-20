UrduPoint.com

US Stocks Extend Rally As Third Quarter Earnings Sparkle, S&P 500 Near Record High

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 02:40 AM

US Stocks Extend Rally as Third Quarter Earnings Sparkle, S&P 500 Near Record High

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) US stocks extended their rally on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 index nearing all-time highs amid stellar earnings reported by companies for the third quarter.

Healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson, consumer behemoth Procter & Gamble and streaming service Netflix are among companies that have reported better-than-expected profits for the quarter. On the technology front, Apple rolled out new accessories this week while Google introduced its latest line of phones on Tuesday.

The combination fueled gains not just on the S&P 500 but also the broad-based Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-laced Nasdaq Composite as investors embraced risk, batting away worries about rising inflation and the Federal Reserve's planned tapering of its long-running stimulus program.

"Investors remain upbeat on earnings as more companies continue to deliver strong beats," Ed Moya, analyst at online trading platform OANDA said.

"Healthcare and insurers impressed while consumer stocks battled surging commodity and transportation costs.  Every inflation warning from corporate America was somewhat expected, so markets won't get unnerved unless they start to see the Fed(eral Reserve) panic."

The S&P 500 index, which groups the top 500 US stocks, closed up 33 points, or 0.7%, at 4,520. The blue-chip indicator is less than 30 points away from a record high and is up 4.9% for October.

The Dow finished the session at 35,457, up 200 points, or 0.6%. The Dow is up 4.8% for the month.

Nasdaq, comprising Big Tech Names such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google, closed at 15,129, up 107 points, or 0.7%. It has gained 4.7% since October began.

Related Topics

Google Technology Facebook October Stocks Apple Market From Top Dow Jones Netflix

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits DXB to review operatio ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits DXB to review operations and efforts to deliver seam ..

43 minutes ago
 DEWA CEO Saeed Al Tayer meets US Consul General to ..

DEWA CEO Saeed Al Tayer meets US Consul General to Dubai

1 hour ago
 Board of Directors of Sharjah Islamic Bank agrees ..

Board of Directors of Sharjah Islamic Bank agrees to raise the ceiling for forei ..

2 hours ago
 Hamed bin Zayed, British ministers discuss bilater ..

Hamed bin Zayed, British ministers discuss bilateral economic, investment relati ..

4 hours ago
 Aqdar World Summit announces agenda of its fourth ..

Aqdar World Summit announces agenda of its fourth edition

4 hours ago
 UAE updates protocol for gatherings, weddings, and ..

UAE updates protocol for gatherings, weddings, and funerals at home: UAE Governm ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.