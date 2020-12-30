UrduPoint.com
US Stocks Open Higher As Another Covid-19 Vaccine Advances

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 09:30 PM

US stocks open higher as another Covid-19 vaccine advances

Wall Street stocks rose early Wednesday as markets weighed the advance of another coronavirus vaccine against confirmation that a new virus strain was in the US

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks rose early Wednesday as markets weighed the advance of another coronavirus vaccine against confirmation that a new virus strain was in the US.

Britain became the first country in the world to approve AstraZeneca and Oxford University's low-cost Covid vaccine, another option to tame the deadly disease. The US has already cleared vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

But the Rocky Mountain state of Colorado recorded what is believed to be the first case in the United States of a new virus variant that has spread widely in Britain.

The US is also in the spotlight after President-elect Joe Biden slammed the outgoing Trump administration's vaccine distribution efforts as "falling far behind" targets.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 percent at 30,474.60.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.4 percent to 3,742.28, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also advanced 0.4 percent to 12,901.23.

Analysts said the early gains showed investor hunger for buying at pullbacks after stocks retreated from records on Tuesday.

Among individual companies, Intel fell 1.1 percent a day after activist investor Dan Loeb of Third Point sharply criticized the chipmaker and called for it to consider divestitures.

Shares of Intel had risen about five percent on Tuesday following reports of Loeb's statement.

