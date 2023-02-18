UrduPoint.com

US Stocks Open Lower Friday

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2023 | 07:38 PM

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) -:US stocks opened Thursday on a lower note.

The Dow Jones plummeted 154 points, or 0.46%, to 33,542 at 9.58 a.m. EDT. The S&P 500 lost 37 points, or 0.91%, to 4,052.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 137 points, or 1.

16%, to start the day at 11,719 The VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, jumped 4% to 20.98. The 10-year US Treasury yield, meanwhile, rose 1.1% to 3.886%.

The Dollar index was up 0.5% to 104.39, while the euro trimmed 0.24% to $1.0642 against the greenback.

