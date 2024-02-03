Open Menu

US Stocks Rally On Tech Earnings, Solid Jobs Report

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2024 | 11:40 AM

US stocks rally on tech earnings, solid jobs report

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The S&P 500 hit fresh heights Friday as US indices rallied on tech earnings, even as red-hot US jobs data sent the Dollar and bond yields up as chances of an early interest rate cut faded.

The US labor market smashed expectations last month in a surprise hiring pick-up, adding 353,000 jobs in January while the Department of Labor revised December's figure sharply higher.

The unemployment rate held steady at 3.7 percent for a third straight month.

"If March wasn't off the table as far as rate cuts were concerned before today's payroll numbers, it's not even in the same room now," said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

US Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell earlier this week dampened expectations of a March cut to interest rates, and strong job creation figures and wage gains are likely to give policymakers additional pause.

"The data exemplifies the concerns about inflation that we heard from the Fed," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB.

"This data is too strong for the Fed, and it could lead to a further recalibration of market-based interest rate expectations," she added.

Related Topics

Dollar Job Brooks Same Powell Lead January March December Market From Jobs

Recent Stories

Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bush ..

Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case

18 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over inva ..

Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed

12 hours ago
 Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..

12 hours ago
 Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of kil ..

Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist

12 hours ago
Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area

Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area

12 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..

12 hours ago
 NCSW seminar demands women's political participati ..

NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections

12 hours ago
 Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN

Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN

12 hours ago
 Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark ..

Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark Solidarity with Kashmiris: EU ..

12 hours ago
 Kenya vows those responsible for blast will be 'he ..

Kenya vows those responsible for blast will be 'held accountable'

13 hours ago

More Stories From World