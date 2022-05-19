UrduPoint.com

US Stocks Renew Tumble On Inflation Worry With S&P500, Dow Losing Most Since 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2022 | 01:30 AM

US Stocks Renew Tumble on Inflation Worry With S&P500, Dow Losing Most Since 2020

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) US stocks fell hard on Wednesday, with key benchmarks S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing their most in a day since 2020, as fears about runaway inflation in the United States prompted Wall Street to resume its May selloff after a respite in recent days.

The three major stock indices on Wall Street - which included the S&P 500, grouping the top 500 US stocks, the broad-based Dow benchmark, and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite - closed down by an average of 3.8%.

The S&P 500 closed down 4% for its worst day since June 2020. The Dow settled down more than 1,100 points, or 3.6%, also suffering its biggest decline since 2020. Nasdaq led losses on the day among the three indexes, falling 4.7%. That was its biggest decline since May 5, when it fell 5%. Nasdaq, which includes top technology Names such as Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google, has lost 7.4% so far for May and is down 27% on the year.

