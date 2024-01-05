Open Menu

US Stocks Stumble As Tech Titans Tumble

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2024 | 08:50 AM

US stocks stumble as tech titans tumble

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) European stocks rebounded from losses at the start of the year on Thursday, while the picture in the US was mixed as investor enthusiasm for American tech giants continued to wane.

Most Asian stocks dipped Thursday in line with Wall Street on Wednesday, after minutes from the US Federal Reserve's December meeting dampened hopes for an early interest-rate cut.

European stocks gradually shrugged off the negative sentiment and ended the day with gains of around half a percentage point.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the day flat, while the broad-based S&P 500 and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index both slumped.

To get the rate cuts that markets have already priced in, the data have to start showing much weaker numbers, said Karl Haeling of LBBW.

But he added that the market was "holding up reasonably well if you really take away the tech stocks."

Companies including Apple and Amazon both finished the day in the red, continuing a recent decline in the market value of some of America's biggest tech firms.

