US Stocks Surge To Records On Tech Gains, Fed Rate Cut Hopes
Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 09:00 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Wall Street stocks surged to fresh records Wednesday, extending a post-election rally on optimism about more interest rate cuts and for an artificial intelligence boom after strong Salesforce results.
All three major indices scored records, led by the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which finished above 45,000 for the first time.
"The market at this point is looking for excuses to go up, and there's not really anything that might work against that narrative," said Steve Sosnick of Interactive Brokers.
"Over the last couple of days, it's managed to ignore all sorts of inconvenient things," Sosnick said of the market's shrugging response to political upheaval in France and South Korea.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.7 percent at 45,014.04.
The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent to 6,086.49, its fourth straight record, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.3 percent to 19,735.12, its third straight record.
Wednesday's gains came after payroll firm ADP said US private-sector hiring in November came in at a lower-than-expected 146,000 jobs, while a survey from the Institute for Supply Management showed weaker sentiment than expected in the services sector.
