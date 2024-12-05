Open Menu

US Stocks Surge To Records On Tech Gains, Fed Rate Cut Hopes

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 09:00 AM

US stocks surge to records on tech gains, Fed rate cut hopes

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Wall Street stocks surged to fresh records Wednesday, extending a post-election rally on optimism about more interest rate cuts and for an artificial intelligence boom after strong Salesforce results.

All three major indices scored records, led by the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which finished above 45,000 for the first time.

"The market at this point is looking for excuses to go up, and there's not really anything that might work against that narrative," said Steve Sosnick of Interactive Brokers.

"Over the last couple of days, it's managed to ignore all sorts of inconvenient things," Sosnick said of the market's shrugging response to political upheaval in France and South Korea.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.7 percent at 45,014.04.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent to 6,086.49, its fourth straight record, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.3 percent to 19,735.12, its third straight record.

Wednesday's gains came after payroll firm ADP said US private-sector hiring in November came in at a lower-than-expected 146,000 jobs, while a survey from the Institute for Supply Management showed weaker sentiment than expected in the services sector.

Related Topics

France South Korea November Stocks Market All From Dow Jones Jobs

Recent Stories

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her s ..

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..

10 hours ago
 NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

10 hours ago
 YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across ..

YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani

10 hours ago
 Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen e ..

Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties

10 hours ago
 Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking polit ..

Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil

10 hours ago
 South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trad ..

South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU

10 hours ago
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..

10 hours ago
 Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter ..

Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say

11 hours ago
 Government committed to achieve social, economic s ..

Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik

11 hours ago
 YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

11 hours ago
 5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed

5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed

11 hours ago
 Distribution of livestock cards to start from Dec ..

Distribution of livestock cards to start from Dec 5

10 hours ago

More Stories From World