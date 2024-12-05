US Stocks Surge To Records, Shrugging Off Upheaval In South Korea, France
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Wall Street stocks surged to fresh records Wednesday on hopes about easing US monetary policy, shrugging off political upheaval in South Korea and France.
All three major US indices scored records, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing above 45,000 for the first time.
"The market at this point is looking for excuses to go up, and there's not really anything that might work against that narrative," said Steve Sosnick of Interactive Brokers.
"Over the last couple of days, it's managed to ignore all sorts of inconvenient things and decided that the situation in France doesn't matter for them," Sosnick said of the stock market. "The situation in Korea doesn't matter."
South Korea's stock market fell less than feared and the won rebounded from earlier losses after President Yoon Suk Yeol swiftly reversed a decision to impose martial law.
In Europe, Paris stocks managed to advance as France's government faced looming no-confidence votes.
Late Wednesday in Paris, French lawmakers voted to oust the government of Prime Minister Michel Barnier after just three months in office, pushing the country further into political uncertainty.
- Key figures around 2150 GMT -
New York - Dow: UP 0.
7 percent at 45,014.04 (close)
New York - S&P 500: UP 0.6 percent at 6,086.49 (close)
New York - Nasdaq Composite: UP 1.3 percent at 19,735.12 (close)
London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.3 percent at 8,335.81 (close)
Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.7 percent at 7,303.28 (close)
Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.1 percent at 20,232.14 (close)
Seoul - Kospi Index: DOWN 1.4 percent at 2,464.00 (close)
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.1 percent at 39,276.39 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: FLAT at 19,742.46 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.4 percent at 3,364.65 (close)
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0510 from $1.0509 on Tuesday
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2702 from $1.2673
Dollar/yen: UP at 150.56 Yen from 149.60 yen
Euro/pound: DOWN at 82.71 from 82.92 pence
Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 1.8 percent at $72.31 per barrel
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 2.0 percent at $68.54 per barrel
