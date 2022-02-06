UrduPoint.com

US Stoking Anti-Russia Fear With Claims Of 'False Flag' Attack Plot - Activist

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2022 | 12:50 AM

US Stoking Anti-Russia Fear With Claims of 'False Flag' Attack Plot - Activist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) The United States has been stoking fear of Russia with claims that it is plotting a "false flag" attack to justify an invasion in Ukraine, much like it did in the lead up to the 2003 war in Iraq, a DC-based activist told Sputnik.

Christian Guevara, of the Claudia Jones school for Political education, a grassroots organization advocating social justice, argued that claims of "imminent threats" were straight out of the US playbook. He compared the recent accusations to the "axis of evil" claims that George W. Bush made in 2002 based on false US and UK intel, a year before ordering the invasion of Iraq.

"It's extremely obvious the US and UK are working day and night to procure a wave of anti-Russia fear, much like the same entities did in 2002," he said.

Guevara pointed out that the US seemed more capable of sending troops and weapons to Ukraine than of providing enough COVID-19 tests as well as the most basic economic and health care assistance to Americans at home.

"To be clear, it wouldn't be justified even if they had done those things, but it's sad that Americans receive nothing and still blindly follow what the state says," he added.

A wave of small anti-NATO protests against a possible war on Russia took place across the US on Saturday, days after the Department of State alleged that Moscow planned to release a fake video of genocide of Russian speakers by Ukrainian troops. Pressed for proof, State spokesman Ned price said that the US and UK would not have declassified this information if it was not true.

