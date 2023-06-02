US Stops Facilitating New START Treaty Inspection Activities on Its Territory - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The United States stopped facilitating New START treaty inspections on its territory by revoking visas issued to Russian inspectors, the State Department said on Thursday.

"The United States is refraining from facilitating New START Treaty inspection activities on US territory, specifically by revoking existing visas issued to Russian New START Treaty inspectors and aircrew members, denying pending applications for such visas, and by revoking the standing diplomatic clearance numbers issued for Russian New START Treaty inspection airplanes," the State Department said in a press release.

In February, Moscow announced the suspension of its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which was signed by Russia and the US in 2010 and envisaged mutual inspections of the strategic nuclear facilities of the two countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his annual address to the Russian parliament then that the US had demanded that Russia unconditionally fulfill its obligations under the treaty while itself being arbitrary about its own obligations.