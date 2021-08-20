US Stops Flights From Kabul as Qatar Processing Facility Hits Maximum Capacity - Reports

The US military has suspended flights from Kabul, Afghanistan, as a result of the refugee processing facility in Qatar reaching maximum capacity, CBS News reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The US military has suspended flights from Kabul, Afghanistan, as a result of the refugee processing facility in Qatar reaching maximum capacity, CBS news reported on Friday.

People on the ground at the Kabul airport described the situation as "pretty much a full-blown humanitarian disaster" due to the number of Afghans seeking to leave the country, the report said.

The US government has been trying to persuade partner states to allow flights on their territory for processing of refugees. The United States reached and agreement with Bahrain earlier on Friday to allow up to 1,000 Afghan refugees to stay for up to 14 days.

US officials were quoted as saying in the report that the State Department is expected to announce European states will be opening up for incoming flights soon. When contacted by Sputnik, the State Department declined to comment on the report.