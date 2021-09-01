UrduPoint.com

US Strands Over 500 Journalists Employed By US Media Agency In Afghanistan - Congressman

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 02:40 AM

US Strands Over 500 Journalists Employed By US Media Agency in Afghanistan - Congressman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) More than 500 Afghan journalists who were employed by the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM) remain in Afghanistan, along with their families, despite assurances from the Biden administration that they would be eligible for evacuation as American employees, senior Republican on the US House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul said.

"The US State Department claimed they evacuated their local employees when in reality they abandoned hundreds of USAGM journalists and their families," McCaul said in a press release on Tuesday. "Some of these journalists were given express assurances by the Biden Administration that they would be treated as locally employed staff - but were not.

"

McCaul pointed out that only 50 USAGM staffers were evacuated, thanks to efforts by US allies and not the United States government. USAGM is the umbrella organization that oversees five US-funded media outlets, including Voice of America and Radio Free Asia.

McCaul said pleas from his office to help one of the journalists, his wife and infant child have been repeatedly ignored.

US media estimated in an August 25 report that at least 250,000 Afghans eligible for expedited US visas remained in the country at a time when American forces could only evacuate about 20,000 daily.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Wife United States August Media From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, sen ..

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, senior officials underlines UAE&# ..

3 hours ago
 Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With EU's ..

Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With EU's Michel - New Delhi

2 hours ago
 Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's b ..

Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's beauty

2 hours ago
 Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Par ..

Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Part of Secret Plan With US - Rep ..

2 hours ago
 UN Chief Expects Taliban to Form Inclusive Governm ..

UN Chief Expects Taliban to Form Inclusive Government - Spokesman

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi A ..

Pakistan condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia's airport: FO

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.