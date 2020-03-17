US STRATCOM Confirms No Coronavirus Infections, Operations 'Continue Normally' - Commander

The US Strategic Command (STRATCOM) reports that none of its personnel have been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the command continues to operate normally, STRATCOM commander Charles Richard told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The US Strategic Command (STRATCOM) reports that none of its personnel have been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the command continues to operate normally, STRATCOM commander Charles Richard told reporters on Tuesday.

"We have zero people in STRATCOM headquarters or our components that tested positive," Richard said during a telephone press briefing.

Richard pointed out that all STRATCOM personnel are taking serious preventive measures to protect themselves from being infected with the virus.

STRATCOM operations "continue normally" at this time, Richard added.

On Monday, US Joint Staff surgeon Paul Friederichs said that the Defense Department has limited capabilities to treat infectious diseases like the COVID-19 because its multi-bed field hospitals are designed mainly for trauma care.