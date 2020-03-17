UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US STRATCOM Confirms No Coronavirus Infections, Operations 'Continue Normally' - Commander

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 09:19 PM

US STRATCOM Confirms No Coronavirus Infections, Operations 'Continue Normally' - Commander

The US Strategic Command (STRATCOM) reports that none of its personnel have been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the command continues to operate normally, STRATCOM commander Charles Richard told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The US Strategic Command (STRATCOM) reports that none of its personnel have been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the command continues to operate normally, STRATCOM commander Charles Richard told reporters on Tuesday.

"We have zero people in STRATCOM headquarters or our components that tested positive," Richard said during a telephone press briefing.

Richard pointed out that all STRATCOM personnel are taking serious preventive measures to protect themselves from being infected with the virus.

STRATCOM operations "continue normally" at this time, Richard added.

On Monday, US Joint Staff surgeon Paul Friederichs said that the Defense Department has limited capabilities to treat infectious diseases like the COVID-19 because its multi-bed field hospitals are designed mainly for trauma care.

Related Topics

All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Entry of persons accompanying passengers banned at ..

1 minute ago

RTA fines 98 vehicles for overcharging, violating ..

1 minute ago

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri urges Ulema to play proactive ro ..

1 minute ago

Mohammed bin Rashid promotes Abdullah Al Marri to ..

50 minutes ago

US Lifts Sanctions Against Tempbank Board Member A ..

1 minute ago

Egypt's Red Sea Province Quarantines All Hotel Wor ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.