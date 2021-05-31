UrduPoint.com
US Strategic Aviation Activity In Europe Increased 14 Times In 7 Years - Shoigu

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) NATO military threat near Russian borders is growing as the alliance is increasing the intensity of strategic aviation flights, the presence of warships with cruise missiles, and the number of exercises, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.

"The situation in the western strategic direction [of Russia] is characterized by an increase in military threats. Over the past seven years, the intensity of flights of the US Air Force strategic bomber aviation in Europe has increased 14 times," Shoigu said.

According to the minister, NATO warships with cruise missiles often enter the Baltic sea. At the same time, NATO and the US continue to expand the scope of operational and combat training near the borders of Russia.

