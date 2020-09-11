US Strategic Bombers B-52h Simulated Strikes Against Russia in August - Military

US strategic bombers B-52H held drills in late August, during which they simulated strikes against Russia by cruise missiles from Estonia and Canada, Col. Gen. Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces Sergei Surovikin said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) US strategic bombers B-52H held drills in late August, during which they simulated strikes against Russia by cruise missiles from Estonia and Canada, Col. Gen. Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces Sergei Surovikin said Friday.

The Russian military consider the drills held with strategic bombers close to the Russian border to be of "unfriendly and provocative character."

According to the commander, US planes made several attempts to get closer to the Russian border, but were blocked by Russian fighters.