UrduPoint.com

US Strategic Command Chief Says China's Nuclear Modernization 'Breathtaking'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 09:38 PM

US Strategic Command Chief Says China's Nuclear Modernization 'Breathtaking'

US Strategic Command chief Adm. Charles Richard said on Thursday that China's nuclear and conventional forces modernization efforts are "breathtaking" and warned that Beijing will soon become a nation "capable of coercion."

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) US Strategic Command chief Adm. Charles Richard said on Thursday that China's nuclear and conventional forces modernization efforts are "breathtaking" and warned that Beijing will soon become a nation "capable of coercion."

"China's explosive growth and modernization of its nuclear and conventional forces can only be what I describe as breathtaking. And the word, breathtaking, may not be enough," Richard said at the 24th Annual Space and Missile Defense Symposium. "What matters is that they are building the capability to execute any plausible nuclear employment strategy, the last brick in the wall of a military capable of coercion.

"

According to Richard's estimates, China will soon, if not already, become a pacing threat in most categories in space, cyber, nuclear and missile defense, and is posing an even larger threat when paired up with Russia.

In May, US Strategic Command chief called for establishing a dialogue with Russia and China on nuclear armaments as well as on boosting mutual transparency and building confidence to mitigate risks that are rapidly expanding.

Related Topics

Russia China Nuclear Beijing May Employment

Recent Stories

121 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

121 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

30 minutes ago
 Application invited for Artist funds by Aug 30

Application invited for Artist funds by Aug 30

30 minutes ago
 US Embassy in Afghanistan Urges Citizens to Leave ..

US Embassy in Afghanistan Urges Citizens to Leave Country Immediately - Website

30 minutes ago
 I-voting inevitable to include 9 million expatriat ..

I-voting inevitable to include 9 million expatriates in electoral process: Presi ..

30 minutes ago
 Barrister Sultan files nomination papers for presi ..

Barrister Sultan files nomination papers for president slot

30 minutes ago
 NMU VC meets administrative heads to review free m ..

NMU VC meets administrative heads to review free medicines provision

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.