WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) US Strategic Command chief Adm. Charles Richard said on Thursday that China's nuclear and conventional forces modernization efforts are "breathtaking" and warned that Beijing will soon become a nation "capable of coercion."

"China's explosive growth and modernization of its nuclear and conventional forces can only be what I describe as breathtaking. And the word, breathtaking, may not be enough," Richard said at the 24th Annual Space and Missile Defense Symposium. "What matters is that they are building the capability to execute any plausible nuclear employment strategy, the last brick in the wall of a military capable of coercion.

According to Richard's estimates, China will soon, if not already, become a pacing threat in most categories in space, cyber, nuclear and missile defense, and is posing an even larger threat when paired up with Russia.

In May, US Strategic Command chief called for establishing a dialogue with Russia and China on nuclear armaments as well as on boosting mutual transparency and building confidence to mitigate risks that are rapidly expanding.