US Strategic, Most Important Foreign Policy Ally for Montenegro - Prime Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The United States is a strategic and most important foreign policy ally for Montenegro, Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic said.

US Senators Chris Murphy and Gary Peters are on a working tour of the Western Balkans.

On Monday they visited self-proclaimed Kosovo, on Wednesday - Montenegro, on Thursday they are expected to visit Serbia.

"The USA is a strategic and most important foreign policy ally for Montenegro. The fight against corruption is also the focus of today's meeting. It was my pleasure, together with (Interior and acting Defense) Minister @filip_adzic, to host US Senators @ChrisMurphyCT and @SenGaryPeters," Abazovic said.